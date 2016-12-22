EU parliament chief congratulates Trump

By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament president Martin Schulz was one of the first EU officials on Wednesday morning to congratulate Donald Trump on his "unequivocal" victory. In a statement, the German called Trump the "standard-bearer of the angst and fears of millions of Americans" and criticised the harsh US campaign. He said many questions regarding Trump's foreign policy "are yet to be answered" and that he hoped Trump was committed to EU-US relations.