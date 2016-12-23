Polish president reminds Trump of Nato commitments

By EUOBSERVER

In a congratulatory letter, Poland's president Andrzej Duda reminded his future American counterpart "that during this year's Nato Summit in Warsaw the US decided to increase its military presence in Poland, thereby strengthening the Alliance's Eastern flank". Duda told president-elect Donald Trump he hoped his "leadership will open new opportunities for our cooperation based on mutual commitment". His spokesman added that fulfilment of the commitments was "the most important" issue.