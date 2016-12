By EUOBSERVER

Efforts to relocate some 160,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy to other EU states over a two-year period remain weak. France remains the top destination country, having taken 1,924 people from Greece and 231 from Italy in an EU scheme launched last September. As of Tuesday (8 November), a total of 5,376 had been relocated from Greece and another 1,549 from Italy across most EU states.