Germany sends top envoy to Ankara amid row
By EUOBSERVER
German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set to visit Ankara on Tuesday (15 November) amid a row over Turkey's widespread crackdown against suspected supporters of a failed military coup in July. Deutsche Welle reports Steinmeier will offer "persecuted scientists, cultural workers, journalists, dismissed journalists" in Turkey a package to live and work in Germany. He is also set to meet with civil society during his visit.