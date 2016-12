By EUOBSERVER

Some 80,000 people demonstrated in Barcelona on Sunday in support of the Catalonia separatist leaders under investigation for organising a consultative independence referendum in 2014. Former leader Artur Mas, who was at the demonstration, faces a 10-year ban on holding office for "serious disobedience" and "malfeasance". The speaker of the region's parliament Carme Forcadell is also being investigated.