Ticker
Slovenia ensures right to water in constitution
By EUOBSERVER
Slovenia's parliament, on Thursday, passed an amendment to the Constitution making access to drinking water a fundamental right, protecting water sources against privatisation. With 64 votes in favour and none against, the 90-seat parliament added an article to the constitution stating "everyone has the right to drinkable water". Slovenia will become the second EU country, after Slovakia, to protect access to drinking water in the Constitution.