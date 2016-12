By EUOBSERVER

Voters who rejected the EU-Ukraine treaty in a Dutch referendum last April did not do so because of an anti-EU sentiment, according to an academic study published on Friday. Only 7.5% of No voters cast an anti-EU vote. The biggest motivation for No voters (34.1%) was "corruption in Ukraine". Some 16.6% were "afraid Ukraine would join the EU". Dutch PM Rutte is still in talks on next steps.