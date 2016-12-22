Ticker
New three-party government in Denmark
By EUOBSERVER
Denmark's liberal prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen announced over the weekend that he would expand his government with two smaller parties, the Liberal Alliance and the Conservatives, to strengthen support for the government. Talks between party leaders about policies and portfolios will start on Monday. The government still needs the backing of the migration-hostile, EU sceptical Danish People's Party, which remains outside government.