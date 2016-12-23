Greek islands failing on migrant measures, says minister

By EUOBSERVER

Greek migration minister Yiannis Mouzalas has blamed local authorities for resisting plans to mitigate overcrowding in migration and asylum camps on the Greek islands, reports Kathimerini. Mouzalas said authorities on the islands needed to erect detention centres for those who violate the laws. He also said authorities in Chios island, the scene of recent riots, had not moved forward with plans to erect a new reception centre.