German MEP to co-author Dieselgate report

By EUOBSERVER

German centre-right MEP Jens Gieseke will write the report summarising the findings of parliament's inquiry committee into the Dieselgate scandal, with Dutch Liberal Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy. Gieseke substitutes his Spanish colleague Pablo Zalba, who resigned to head a public bank in Spain, their group announced Tuesday evening. He is the only MEP to have attended all the committee's hearings so far – even Zalba and Gerbrandy had missed one or two.