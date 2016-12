By EUOBSERVER

US president-elect Donald Trump has invited Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban to Washington after a phone conversation, Hungarian business daily Vilaggazdasag reports. "I think America will now have a president who is not ideologically limited," Orban said, adding he had not been to Washington in a long time because he was considered a "black sheep." Orban says Trump shares the feeling, "he laughed and said that so was he."