By EUOBSERVER

Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom said it is exporting more gas to EU countries than ever. Gas deliveries for the January-October period of 2016 increased by 7.5 percent to Germany, 54.6 percent to the UK, 20.4 percent to France, 27.5 percent to Austria, 47.3 percent to Greece, 91.8 percent to the Netherlands, 149.4 percent to Denmark and 16.7 percent to Poland. EU energy policy aims to diminish dependency on Russia.