Danish ex-minister: post-crisis 'no easy time' to be green

By EUOBSERVER

It was “not an easy time” to push for ambitious environmental legislation after the financial crisis, said Denmark's former environment minister Ida Auken (2011-2014). “When you were talking about the environment, people would look at you like: 'we don't have time for that'.” She appeared before the EU parliament's Dieselgate inquiry committee on Monday regarding her message to the commission in 2013 urging it to tighten emissions standards.