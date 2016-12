By EUOBSERVER

Montenegro's parliament approved a new government led by former intelligence chief Dusko Markovic by a one-vote majority on Monday. The new PM, who hails from the Democratic Party of Socialists of former president and PM Milo Djukanovic, said he would take his country to Nato. "Full membership will provide the level of security we haven't had in the past," he told MPs. Nato accession talks started in February.