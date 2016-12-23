Ticker
Italy result poses no risk to the EU, Sapin says
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's referendum outcome doesn't imply a systemic risk to the EU, French economy minister Michel Sapin has said. "Italy is a profoundly European country," he told reporters on Monday, and added that the referendum dealt with a domestic question of constitutional reform. But it was "extremely positive" that an anti-EU candidate was defeated in Austria's presidential race, where the EU was a big issue in the campaign, Sapin said.