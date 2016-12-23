Friday

23rd Dec 2016

Ticker

Idea of road transport agency gains momentum among MEPs

By

The European Parliament's transport committee on Monday voted to ask the European Commission to propose a European agency that deals with road transport affairs. The request follows increasing evidence that lack of independent oversight helped create an environment in which carmakers could cheat on emissions tests. The parliament's internal market committee will have the final say in January, before MEPs negotiate with national governments.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

