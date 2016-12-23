Ticker
EU border force becomes operational
By EUOBSERVER
A rapid reaction pool of some 1,500 border guards stands ready to be dispatched at a moment's notice by the EU's border agency, Frontex. The reserve, operational as of Wednesday, is part of broader reform that has turned the Warsaw-based agency into a much larger European Border and Coast Guard agency. The pool includes border surveillance officers, registration and finger scanning experts, advanced-level document officers and nationality screening experts.