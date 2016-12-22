Ticker
McDonald's moves fiscal HQ to UK following tax probe
By EUOBSERVER
McDonald's is moving its fiscal headquarters for non-US activities to the United Kingdom, the fastfood multinational said Thursday according to AFP. "The profits of the new international holding company will be subject to UK corporation tax," it said. McDonald's Luxembourg office will be left only dealing with Luxembourgish business. It comes a year after the EU Commission opened a formal investigation into tax deals between McDonald's and Luxembourg.