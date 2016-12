By EUOBSERVER

IMF chief Christine Lagarde goes on trial in France on Monday for her role in a 2008 arbitration ruling that handed €403 million to a French business magnate, Bernard Tapie, an ally of then president Nicolas Sarkozy. Lagarde, who was French finance minister at the time, has denied that she had favoured Tapie or acted on Sarkozy’s orders. She took over as IMF head in 2011.