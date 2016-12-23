LuxLeaks whistleblowers to appeal against convictions

By EUOBSERVER

Two former employees of accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers who were convicted for revealing sweetheart tax deals granted to multinationals in Luxembourg will appeal against their convictions in court on Monday. Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet were given suspended sentences and fines for theft and violating secrecy laws after passing the information to a journalist. More than 200,000 people have signed a petition in support of the whistleblowers.