Centre-right names MEPs to run in EU parliament primary

By EUOBSERVER

Frechnman Alain Lamassoure, Irishwoman Mairead McGuinness, Slovene Alojz Peterle and Italian Antonio Tajani will take part in the EPP primary for the post of the European Parliament's president, the group announced on Monday (12 December). The elections will take place as foreseen on Tuesday at 6 PM. The centre-right EPP group is the parliament's largest, and its candidate has high chances of becoming the next president of the house.