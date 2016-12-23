EU must protect farmers from unfair trading

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission must take action to improve the situation of European farmers vis-a-vis the retail sector that buys their products, EU agriculture ministers have said in a text adopted unanimously on Monday. "The fight against unfair trade practices has entered a new stage," said Slovenian agriculture minister Gabriela Matecna, who chaired Monday's ministerial. They asked the commission to prepare work that would lead to a bill or "non-legislative measures".