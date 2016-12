By EUOBSERVER

UK inflation jumped to 1.2 percent in November, its highest level for two years, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). One main factor for the rise in inflation is the 15 percent depreciation of the pound since the EU referendum in June. The Bank of England expects inflation to continue to rise during 2017 to 2.7 percent and remain above the 2 percent target until 2020.