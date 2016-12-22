Ticker
Dutch PM could call for Ukraine deal ratification Friday
By EUOBSERVER
Dutch PM Rutte told the parliament in The Hague on Wednesday that if EU leaders can agree on Thursday on a text about the EU-Ukraine association agreement, his government would call for ratification on Friday. The Netherlands is the only EU country that has not ratified, because Rutte is trying to accommodate voters who rejected the deal in a non-binding referendum. Ratification would still need approval by the Dutch parliament.