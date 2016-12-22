EU extends Russia sanctions

By EUOBSERVER

The EU has formally extended the duration of economic sanctions on Russia by six months until 31 July 2017, citing Russia's non-compliance with the so-called Minsk ceasefire accord in Ukraine. The move comes after a weekend in which Russia-controlled forces killed six Ukrainian soldiers in east Ukraine. Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would maintain retaliatory measures against EU food imports, adding that "sooner or later this will end", however.