By EUOBSERVER

More people were working in the EU in 2016 that ever, employment commissioner Marianne Thyssen said on Tuesday. 232 million Europeans, or 71 percent of the working-age population were employed, the commission's annual job review said, and the bloc could still meet its goal of a 75 percent employment rate by 2020. But employment is very unevenly distributed between the member states; and long-term unemployment has doubled compared to 2008.