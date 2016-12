Norway gets new EU minister

By EUOBSERVER

Norway's conservative PM, Erna Solberg, appointed three new ministers on Tuesday to strengthen her government ahead of general elections in September. Frank Bakke-Jensen was appointed new EU minister, Terje Soeviknes is new oil-and-energy minister and Per Willy Amundsen is new minister of justice. "The government does not change politics," Solberg said. She refuted that climate-deniers had entered her government: "Everybody in this government believe climate changes are man-made", she said.