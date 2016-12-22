Ticker
Spain joins quest for post-Brexit financial business
By EUOBSERVER
Spain announced Tuesday it had formed a task force of the Bank of Spain, the Spanish Stock Markets agency (CNMV), and the economy ministry to attract London-based financial firms looking to relocate after Brexit. A group of EU cities including Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Berlin were already competing to attract some the estimated 5,500 financial companies based in Britain that might lose rights to sell services across the EU.