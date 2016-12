By EUOBSERVER

Romania's Social Democrats have proposed Sevil Shhaideh, 52, to be the country's next prime minister after winning elections on 11 December. A member of the country's Tatar minority, Shhaideh would be the first female Muslim to head an EU country. She's a little-known figure, but close to party leader Liviu Dragnea, who was convicted of electoral fraud in April. President Klaus Iohannis will have to approve the nomination.