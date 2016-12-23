Ticker
France's National Front in search of money
By EUOBSERVER
France's National Front secretary general Nicolas Bay said on Thursday that the far-right party was in need of funding for its campaign for next year's presidential election. He said on radio that the party was unable to borrow from banks because of "discrimination based on political opinions". On Wednesday, the Canard Enchaine newspaper reported the party's Russian funding, including a possible €30-million loan, was under investigation by the US.