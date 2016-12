By EUOBSERVER

There was a "sharp increase" of violence in recent days in eastern Ukraine, an official from the OSCE, Europe's democracy watchdog, told the Deutsche Welle news service. Alexander Hug said that OSCE's monitors recorded "2,900 explosions between the evenings of the 18th and 19th of December", and a 300 percent increase in use of weapons banned under the Minsk peace agreements.