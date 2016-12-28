Ticker
Luxembourg changes tax rules for companies
By EUOBSERVER
Luxembourg's finance ministry announced on Tuesday the Duchy is changing its tax rules for companies, making it more difficult for multinationals to avoid paying taxes through international structure. Luxembourg was revealed in 2014 for having made sweetheart tax deals, and was told by the European Commission last year to claw back €20-30 million from Fiat. The ministry statement said the law was drafted after contacts with the commission.