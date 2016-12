By EUOBSERVER

Polish gas distributor PGNiG has said the EU court in Luxembourg froze a European Commission decision to let Russian firm Gazprom use more capacity on the Opal pipeline in Germany. It said the court ruled on 23 December to stop Gazprom using more than 80% of Opal, but Russian media said it was using 81% on 26 December. Opal access could be crucial for Gazprom's planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline.