Hans Tietmeyer, architect of the euro, dies

By EUOBSERVER

The former president of the German central bank Hans Tietmeyer, credited with helping shape the euro single currency, died aged 85. Tietmeyer, also a key player in the creation of the European Central Bank, advocated for strict spending limits on any country that joined the euro. "Hans Tietmeyer was an outstanding president, whose actions always followed clear and consistent lines aimed at maintaining monetary stability," said Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann.