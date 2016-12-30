Ticker
Polish president suspends signing of controversial bill
By EUOBSERVER
Poland's president has declined to sign a bill that could limit the right to protest. Andrzej Duda referred the bill to the constitutional court, saying it "could result in norms supporting the exercise of the constitutional freedom of assembly to cease to function properly". The text, which is opposed by human rights groups, aims to restrict the possibility of organising demonstrations that are not considered of "national importance".