Friday

30th Dec 2016

Ticker

Polish president suspends signing of controversial bill

By

Poland's president has declined to sign a bill that could limit the right to protest. Andrzej Duda referred the bill to the constitutional court, saying it "could result in norms supporting the exercise of the constitutional freedom of assembly to cease to function properly". The text, which is opposed by human rights groups, aims to restrict the possibility of organising demonstrations that are not considered of "national importance".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  2. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  3. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  4. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  5. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  6. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  7. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  8. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  10. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  11. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  12. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle