Turkey releases a writer, arrests a journalist

By EUOBSERVER

Turkish novelist Asli Erdogan was released from custody on Thursday after four months in prison, on the first day of her terrorism trial. She is part of a group charged with membership of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party. Also on Thursday, journalist Ahmet Sik was arrested for "making terrorist propaganda", state media reported. He has written about links between president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen.