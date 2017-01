By EUOBSERVER

Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias told the Ana news agency it was a "prerequisite" for Macedonia to stop using that name if it wanted to enter the EU or Nato. The 15-year old dispute stems from Greek concerns the name implies a territorial claim to a Greek region. EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said in a New Year blog that Western Balkan states' "future is inside the European Union".