Wallerand de Saint Just, the treasurer of the the far-right National Front party in France, has told the AP news agency that it might take further loans from Russian banks to fund its election campaign. "We are looking everywhere. We are working discreetly", he said. He said a recent report, by Le Canard Enchaine, a French magazine, that his party was seeking a $30 million Russian loan was untrue.