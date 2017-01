By Aleksandra Eriksson

Mateusz Kijowski, leader of Polish pro-democracy movement KOD, admitted he has been taking money from the organisation, despite earlier claims that he was working on a non-remunerated basis. According to Polish media, Kijowski invoiced himself over €20,000 for IT services to KOD, at a rate above the market average. KOD has been organising anti-government demonstrations and was one of the laureates of the European Parliament's citizens prize in 2016.