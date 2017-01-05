Marine Le Pen barred from Ukraine

By EUOBSERVER

Ukraine's foreign ministry indicated on Wednesday it would blacklist French far-right leader Marine Le Pen for saying that Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea was "not illegal". "Making statements that repeat Kremlin propaganda, the French politician shows disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and completely ignores fundamental principles of international law," the ministry said. Le Pen's office told Reuters she had no intention of visiting Ukraine.