Czech president rebukes anti-propaganda unit

The Czech president has rebuked the interior ministry for establishing a unit aimed at fighting disinformation. Milos Zeman, who is an ally of Russia, and his spokesman have denounced the unit as "state censorship" and "idea police". The centre was set up after warnings that Russia was trying to influence Czech public opinion over Nato and the EU through cyber-warfare, propaganda, puppet groups and support for populists and extremists.