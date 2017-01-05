Thursday

5th Jan 2017

Czech president rebukes anti-propaganda unit

The Czech president has rebuked the interior ministry for establishing a unit aimed at fighting disinformation. Milos Zeman, who is an ally of Russia, and his spokesman have denounced the unit as "state censorship" and "idea police". The centre was set up after warnings that Russia was trying to influence Czech public opinion over Nato and the EU through cyber-warfare, propaganda, puppet groups and support for populists and extremists.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  2. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  3. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  5. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  6. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  8. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  9. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  11. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  12. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance