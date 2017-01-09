Ticker
Gabriel says EU break-up no longer unthinkable
By EUOBSERVER
German-led austerity policy in the eurozone has left Europe more divided than ever and a break-up of the European Union is no longer inconceivable, German vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview published over the weekend. "Should that happen, our children and grandchildren would curse us," he added. "Because Germany is the biggest beneficiary of the European community - economically and politically."