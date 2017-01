By EUOBSERVER

Followers of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) in Italy voted to join the pro-EU liberal group (Alde) in the European Parliament on Monday following a surprise announcement by the populist party's leader Beppe Grillo to leave the eurosceptic Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD). M5S tweeted that out of the 41% who voted, 79% agreed to join Alde, which will decide on Tuesday whether to accept M5S.