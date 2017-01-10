US sanctions Russian officials over dissident deaths

By EUOBSERVER

The US blacklisted five Russian officials Monday over the deaths of two dissidents. Some are accused of covering up the death of Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in prison in 2009 after exposing corruption. Others were allegedly involved in the death of Alexander Litvinenko, a former spy poisoned in London in 2006. Among the officials is senior federal investigator Aleksandr Bastrykin, considered a close aide to president Vladimir Putin.