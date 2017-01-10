US sanctions Russian officials over dissident deaths

Tuesday

10th Jan 2017

Ticker

The US blacklisted five Russian officials Monday over the deaths of two dissidents. Some are accused of covering up the death of Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in prison in 2009 after exposing corruption. Others were allegedly involved in the death of Alexander Litvinenko, a former spy poisoned in London in 2006. Among the officials is senior federal investigator Aleksandr Bastrykin, considered a close aide to president Vladimir Putin.

  1. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  3. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  4. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  5. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  6. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  7. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  8. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  9. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  10. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  12. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?