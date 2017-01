By EUOBSERVER

Ukip leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday that "differences between Beppe Grillo's Five Star Movement and [himsef] have been resolved in an amicable manner" and that M5S MEPs will stay in Farage's eurosceptic EFDD group in the European Parliament. The decision comes less than 24 hours after the liberal Alde group refused to let M5S join them. "The anti-establishment campaign in Europe is really just starting," Farage said.