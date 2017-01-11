Ticker
Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says
By EUOBSERVER
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron laid out plans for a reform of the euro during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, saying the current set-up system benefited only Germany. “The status quo is synonymous with the dismantling of the euro," he added. Macron was economy minister in France's socialist government, but resigned to create his own political movement and to stand as an independent candidate in this year’s presidential election.