Wednesday

11th Jan 2017

Ticker

Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says

By

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron laid out plans for a reform of the euro during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, saying the current set-up system benefited only Germany. “The status quo is synonymous with the dismantling of the euro," he added. Macron was economy minister in France's socialist government, but resigned to create his own political movement and to stand as an independent candidate in this year’s presidential election.

News in Brief

  1. Malta is a tax haven, Green MEPs say
  2. Greek judges hear Turkish extradition appeal
  3. Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says
  4. France's Fillon to propose migration quotas
  5. Grillo back with Farage in EU parliament
  6. US sanctions Russian officials over dissident deaths
  7. UK Labour leader supports migrant control Brexit plans
  8. US arrests VW executive over diesel emissions fraud

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  3. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  4. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  5. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  6. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  7. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  8. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  9. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  10. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  12. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?