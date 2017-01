By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament (EP) on Thursday endorsed the promotion of Germany's EU commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, to handle the budgets and human resources portfolio. The recommendation, spelled out in a joint letter by three EP committees, came despite opposition by the Socialists, Greens, and by NGOs, who said he was unfit for the post due to his racist, sexist, and homophobic statements, as well as his shady ties to lobbyists.