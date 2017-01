By EUOBSERVER

More than 90 percent of the children who came to Italy's shores as refugees or migrants in 2016 had travelled there without their parents, Unicef said on Friday. According to the agency, that was the case for 25,800 or 91 percent of the total 28,200. Unicef also noted that the number of lone minors had more than doubled from the 2016 figure, which was 12,360.