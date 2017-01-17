Former Nato chief optimistic on Trump's 'potential'

By EUOBSERVER

"Trump has the potential to stabilise American politics and restore reliable American leadership on the world stage," former Nato secretary-general and Danish leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said. Rasmussen, who now runs a private consultancy, said in MarketWatch, a US publication Trump would be "unorthodox, challenge the status quo and look at the global stage with fresh eyes". Rasmussen said "populism is often based on a core of truth."