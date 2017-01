By EUOBSERVER

Dutch security and justice minister Ard van der Steur said in a parliamentary debate on Tuesday that “underestimating” the risk of foreign hacking to influence elections was “dangerous”. He said the government was “very alert” of that risk ahead of Lower House elections on 15 March. Liberal MP Kees Verhoeven had raised the issue because to him it was “obvious” that Russia would try to influence the Dutch elections.